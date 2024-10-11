Amber alert cancelled for child in Cleveland

Cleveland police have canceled the statewide Amber Alert that was issued Thursday for a child that police say was abducted.

The Amber Alert was issued Thursday evening, and police say the abduction happened in Cleveland.

Authorities confirmed the child was found safe the same evening.

