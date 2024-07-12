Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office searches for missing 74-year-old man

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing 74-year-old man.

James Myers was last seen driving away from his home in Conneaut on Thursday around 11 p.m.

Deputies believe Myers is suicidal, and they are concerned about his safety.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 911.

