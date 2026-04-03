Austintown Police looking for missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Austintown Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a runaway teenager out of Mahoning County, last seen on Sunday at the Greyhound station on Chester Avenue in Cleveland.

Emily Groft, 16, is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 116 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue Nike hoodie, gray Christmas pajama pants and light blue Crocs.

She was dropped off at the Greyhound station by an Uber around 9:40 p.m. on March 29. She is known to frequent homeless encampments.

News 5 Cleveland

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Austintown Police Department at 330-799-9721.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.