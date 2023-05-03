Authorities search for 17-year-old boy from Akron who has been missing since April 12

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old boy from Akron who was last seen on April 12.

Austin Troyer has brown hair and blue eyes. His hair might have green tips.

He is 6-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Troyer has tattoos on the outside of his wrists.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 330-375-2552.

