Authorities searching for endangered 28-year-old man from Lake County

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating an endangered 28-year-old man.

Robert Spangler Sicker was last seen on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. at Riverview Elementary in Painesville, according to authorities.

It is unknown where Sicker may be heading, authorities said.

Sicker is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds, authorities said. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black Riverside T-shirt and gray tennis shoes.

According to authorities, Sicker's family is concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information on Sicker's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 440-350-5500.

