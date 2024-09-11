Authorities searching for missing Youngstown girl believed to be in Lakewood

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old girl, who authorities believe may be in Lakewood.

Nataliz Colon was last seen in Youngstown on July 1; she was 16 at the time, NCMEC said.

She is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds, NCMEC said. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Nataliz's whereabouts is asked to contact NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the Youngstown Police Department Ohio at 330-747-7911.

