Avon Lake Police search for missing 66-year-old man

The Avon Lake Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 66-year-old man.

James Imel was last seen on Wednesday morning when he drove away from his home on Aqua Marine Boulevard and has not returned since. Law enforcement is concerned about his safety as he has multiple health conditions.

Imel is 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 170 lbs and has partially gray hair with brown eyes. He drives a silver 2015 Nissan Ultima with license plate No. GQR 8086.

If you see Imel, please call 911 or Avon Lake police at (440) 933-4567.

