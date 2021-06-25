Avon police looking for missing 17-year-old girl

AVON, Ohio — The Avon Police Department is looking for a missing teen who hasn't been seen Thursday.

Mary Rocchine Shu Lepore, 17, is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 108 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at her home Thursday evening.

The teen may be driving a gray 2011 Chevrolet Impala with license plate FHG7352.

Police said they are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 440-934-1234 or local police.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.