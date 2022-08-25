Beachwood Police searching for 15-year-old boy

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — Beachwood Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

David "Gavi" Mikhli was last seen around 1 a.m. at his home on Community Drive in Beachwood.

He is 5'5" to 5'7" feet tall with a slender build.

Mikhli is last known to be wearing distressed jeans with rips, a yellow shirt, with black and white shoes and carrying a white backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Beachwood Police Department at 216-464-1234.

