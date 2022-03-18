Watch
Beachwood police searching for missing 76-year-old man who left care facility Thursday

The Beachwood Police Department.
Posted at 6:45 AM, Mar 18, 2022
CLEVELAND — The Beachwood Police Department is searching for a 76-year-old man who left his care facility on St. Patrick’s Day and hasn’t returned.

Jake Rox, 76, left his care facility at 27080 Cedar Road in Beachwood at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, white and black plaid pajama pants and was in a non-motorized wheelchair.

Police said he is an amputee. He also has memory issues, and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-888-637-1113.

