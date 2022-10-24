Bedford Police search for missing 12-year-old boy

BEDFORD, Ohio — Bedford Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old boy last seen on Sunday.

William Fickes was last seen at home on Center Road in Bedford wearing a black hoodie with yellow letters, black pants, no shoes, a short haircut, glasses and a red and black book bag.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Bedford police at 440-232-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.