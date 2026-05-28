Bedford Police searching for missing 63-year-old woman

Bedford police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 63-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday.

According to police, Gayle Griffin was last seen wearing a blue top and blue jeans.

Police said she wears glasses and takes medication.

She lives in the Rockside Road area and frequents the southeast suburbs.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 440-232-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.