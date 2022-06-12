Bellevue police search for missing person

BELLEVUE, Ohio — Bellevue police are asking for the public's help locating a missing person.

Police said Darrell Hornsby (Millis) Jr. was last seen Friday night or Saturday morning at his house.

He has no phone with him.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police at 419-483-4444.

