Berea police searching for 2 missing endangered juvenile girls

The Berea Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two missing endangered juvenile girls in the Berea area.

According to police,14-year-old Natalie Dunigan and 12-year-old Alexis Bartley were last seen Tuesday around 4:45 p.m. at Ohio Guidestone in Berea, where they ran away from the facility together.

Dunigan is about 5 feet 1 inch tall, 125 pounds with blonde hair and gray eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants with stripes on the side, a gray hoodie and white athletic shoes. Police say she is a Type 1 Diabetic and dependent on insulin.

Bartley is about 5 feet, 3 inches, 135 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a purple hoodie, an orange shirt and gray athletic shoes. Police say Bartley is known to have returned to the Akron area, where some of her family lives.

Police say neither child has any means of transportation or communication, and they were last known to be in each other's company.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Berea Police Department at 440-234-1234.

