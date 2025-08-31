Brecksville Police looking for missing 9-year-old girl

The Brecksville Police Department is looking for a 9-year-old girl named Isabella.

According to police, she was last seen wearing a pink shirt with cherries on it and dark pink pants. She has short hair and her face is painted. She is also carrying a goldfish in a bag.

Police said the girl has the mindset of a 5-year-old and gets nervous around people.

She was last seen near Venue 81 Eleven, located at 8111 Brecksville Road in Brecksville.

A photograph of the girl wasn't provided.

Police ask anyone with information about the girl's whereabouts to contact the department at 440-703-3599.

