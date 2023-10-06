Broadview Heights police search for missing 14-year-old girl

Broadview Heights Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen on Wednesday.

Takara Harris is an eighth grader at the middle school.

Police believe she ran away in the middle of the night.

According to police, her phone appears to be turned off, as ping attempts have been unsuccessful.

Police said she has also turned off her Snapchat.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 440-526-5401.

