Brook Park Police searching for missing 15-year-old boy last seen on March 27

The Brook Park Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old boy who was last seen on March 27.

Logan Adkins was reportedly last seen leaving for school from his home in Brook Park but he never made it to school. He was wearing a tan pea coat, a light blue long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

He is 5-feet-10 inches tall and weighs 175 lbs. He has shoulder-length black hair with brown eyes and wears glasses.

Logan frequents the Brook Park, Middleburg Heights and Berea areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-433-1234.

