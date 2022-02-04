Brooklyn police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

BROOKLYN, Ohio — The Brooklyn Police Department is looking for Erica Banhi, a 13-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday.

Erica is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt and black shorts.

At around 5:15 p.m., she left her home and got into a dark-colored sedan, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Brooklyn Police Detective Dalton at 216-749-1234.

