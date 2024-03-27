Brunswick Hills Police search for missing 20-year-old man

The Brunswick Hills Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 20-year-old man.

Jacob Linville was last seen in Cleveland on East 148th Street on March 23 around 11:30 a.m.

He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 275 pounds.

Linville was last seen wearing a black Adidas hoodie and black sweatpants with red Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police at 330-225-9111.

