Canton Police search for missing 61-year-old man last seen Thursday morning

CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 61-year-old man who has dementia.

Don Davidson was last seen walking away from his house on 14th Street NW at 4 a.m. Thursday.

He is 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 189 pounds. He has brown eyes.

Davidson was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts with red stripes, and black and white Nike brand shoes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

