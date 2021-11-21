Canton police searching for missing and endangered woman with developmental disabilities

CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Police Department is searching for a missing 25-year-old woman last seen Saturday at McDonalds on Dueber Avenue SW.

Cherish Bailey was reported missing Saturday and was last seen around 8:15 a.m.

Police say Bailey has developmental disabilities and has "a toddler mentality."

Bailey is described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light green Puma shirt, blue and white leggings with a cow pattern and a green coat with fur on the hood.

Police have attempted to ping Bailey's phone but it appears to be off.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police at 330-649-5800.

