Canton police searching for missing, endangered 65-year-old man

The Canton Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered 65-year-old man who was last seen Friday.

According to police, Michael Hymes, who suffers from medical conditions, walked away from his care facility around 4:28 p.m.

Hymes is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Law enforcement is concerned for his safety, police said.

Canton police issued a "be on the lookout" for Hymes for the following Northeast Ohio areas:



Holmes

Mahoning

Portage

Stark

Summit

Tuscarawas

Wayne

Anyone who sees Hymes is asked to call 911 or contact the Canton Police Department at 330-438-4451.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.