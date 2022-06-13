Watch
Chagrin Falls Police search for missing 16-year-old girl

Chagrin Falls Police
Posted at 7:07 PM, Jun 13, 2022
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — Chagrin Falls Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Alexis Tobias is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved dark blue outer shirt and a light blue t-shirt with "Cat in the Hat" on it, dark grey cargo shorts, and dark grey sneakers. She also had a kindle and earbuds with her.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 440-247-7321.

