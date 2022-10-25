Cleveland Clinic Police Department looking for missing endangered 83-year-old man

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic Police Department is asking for the public's help locating an 83-year-old male who went missing Monday evening.

David Burgess is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 184 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Burgess has dementia and is thought to be endangered.

He was last seen on Euclid Avenue driving a red 2020 Acura MDX with OH plate number EZD3180.

He was wearing an olive green jacket, a blue-striped golf shirt, green pants and brown shoes.

Call or dial 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle. You can also call 1-888-637-1113 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

