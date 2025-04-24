Cleveland Division of Police asks for assistance in finding missing 15-year-old girl

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police said Lania Fellows was reported missing Wednesday, but has not been seen since April 20.

She was last seen around 3 p.m. on the 10400 block of Elk Avenue.

Lania is described to be 5 feet 2 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. She has two big braids, stud earrings, belly rings and tattoos on both of her arms.

Police ask anyone with any information on Lania's whereabouts to call 216-621-1234.

