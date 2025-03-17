Cleveland Division of Police looking for missing 12-year-old boy

The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing Sunday.

According to police, Aden Black was reported missing from the 1000 block of East 177th Street on Sunday afternoon. He left his home and did not return.

He is described to be 4 feet 7 inches with short black hair and brown eyes.

Aden was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, light blue jogging pants and black shoes.

Cleveland Police ask anyone with information to contact the non-emergency number at 216-621-1234.

