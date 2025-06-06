Cleveland Division of Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen on Wednesday.

According to police, Cimone Terrell was last seen in the 15900 block of Pythias Avenue near Humphrey Park.

Cimone is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and is possibly wearing a royal blue and gold headband with a pair of dark gray Yeezy shoes, police said.

Cleveland Police urge anyone with information on Cimone's whereabouts to immediately call 911 or contact Detective Durbin at 216-623-2579.

