Cleveland Division of Police searching for missing 15-year-old teen

The Cleveland Division of Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl they believe to be endangered.

Erica Banhi, 15, was last seen near Lincoln West High School at 8:30 a.m., according to police.

Police describe Erica as 6 feet 1 inch tall with black hair (potentially tied up on her head) and brown eyes. She was seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt, burgundy pants and black croc shoes.

Authorities say Erica is considered endangered due to her medical conditions.

If anyone has any information on where Erica is located, call 216-623-2755.

