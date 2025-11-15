Cleveland Division of Police searching for missing 17-year-old boy

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 17-year-old boy who was last seen Saturday.

Breydan Carr-Cramer was last seen in the area of Lutheran Hospital, police said.

According to police, Carr-Cramer is 6 feet tall, weighs 146 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an all-black hoodie, black jeans and black Air Force shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.

