Cleveland Division of Police searching for missing endangered 13-year-old boy

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy who they believe to be endangered.

According to Cleveland police, Jayden Williams, 13, was last seen Wednesday around noon on the East side of Cleveland near the 1420 block of East 174th Street.

Authorities say Jayden is believed to have taken an Uber ride, but it is unknown where he was headed.

Police say Jayden is described as 5 feet, 3 inches, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Nike hoodie, dark gray colored sweatpants, and a red and black hat.

Officials say any possible destinations are unknown at this point.

