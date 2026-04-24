Cleveland Divison of Police searching for missing, endangered 10-year-old boy

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in finding a 10-year-old boy who went missing in Cleveland.

CPD said he is considered endangered.

Police responded to the 3900 block of East 66th Street on Thursday regarding a missing child, Antonio Moss.

According to police, the person who reported him missing said Antonio was acting unruly and left his home around 7 p.m. Wednesday and has not returned.

He is believed to be hanging out with other juveniles in the 6700 block of Gertrude Avenue.

Antonio is described as 4 feet 10 inches, weighing about 90 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie, black pants, Jordan shoes (red, white and gray) and a black Sheisty mask. He may also be riding a light-blue colored bike.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Cleveland Division of Police Fifth District at 216-623-5400, or the non-emergency at 216-621-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

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