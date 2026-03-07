Cleveland Divison of Police searching for missing, endangered 17-year-old and 4-month-old

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing and endangered 17-year-old and her 4-month-old son.

Morgan Hall, 17, and 4-month-old Messiah Hall were reported missing on Thursday. Police said the person who gave the report told them the 17-year-old left her apartment at 123 East 156th Street sometime after 10 p.m. and has not returned.

According to Cleveland Police, Morgan Hall has run away in the past, most recently on Feb. 25.

Because of her age and the age of her infant son, police said she is considered endangered.

She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches, weighing approximately 238 pounds, with brown eyes and green hair. The description of her clothes is unknown, police said.\

Messiah is described as 16 pound infant with black hair and brown eyes.

Cleveland Police said Hall may be in the Harvard-Miles neighborhood.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call police at 216-623-5500 or 216-621-1234.

