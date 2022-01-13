Cleveland Heights police looking for missing 15-year-old

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Cleveland Heights Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a month.

Melissa Jackson is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. Her hair was blonde when she was seen leaving her home on Dec. 16.

Police said the teen has contacted her family by phone since then, but due to her age, they are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information about Melissa's whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Heights police at 216-321-1234.

