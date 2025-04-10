Cleveland Heights Police looking for missing 39-year-old man

Cleveland Heights police detectives are looking for a missing 39-year-old man last seen on Tuesday.

According to police, Jonathan "Levi" Grant is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, blue shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Cleveland Heights Detective Bureau at 216-291-3883.

