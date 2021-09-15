Cleveland Heights police search for missing woman with Dementia

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Heights police are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman with Dementia.

Bessie Washington, 73, walked away from her home on Mayfield Road shortly after 5 p.m. and has not returned.

Washington is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a brown top, red pants, and pink slippers.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

