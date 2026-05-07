Cleveland PD ask for the public's help in searching for 14-year-old girl

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Cleveland on May 2.

According to police, Breelyn Thompson-Norman was reported missing from the 9000 block of Kempton Avenue.

Breelyn is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 98 pounds, with brown eyes and red hair.

Her clothing is unknown, but police say she may be wearing jogging pants and a hooded sweatshirt.

She may also be in the area of East 140th Street or the Westside of Cleveland.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 216-623-2579 or 216-621-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

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