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Cleveland PD find missing 12-year-old girl

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The Cleveland Division of Police has found a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Cleveland Wednesday.

According to police, the teen was last seen in the 1200 block of East 89th Street around 1:30 p.m., but was later found that day.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

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