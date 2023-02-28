Cleveland Police are searching for missing 15-year-old girl involved in possible abduction

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl.

Janiya Swann was seen in the 3600 block of Bosworth Road.

Swann is approximately 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing all black clothing and multicolor shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234 or 9-1-1.

