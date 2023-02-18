Cleveland Police are searching for missing 17-year-old girl

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old girl who was last seen Feb. 15.

Eugenia Delgado is reportedly a resident of the Cleveland Christian Home, she left the facility without permission at 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 15, according to police.

Delgado is approximately 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black leggings and pink and white shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234.

