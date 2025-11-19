Cleveland Police asking for help in locating missing 13-year-old boy

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old boy who they said left school before dismissal Wednesday.

Police described Al Shaun Jemison as 5 feet 11 inches, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes.

He was last seen in the 600 block of Lakeview Road, wearing a black puffer coat, a red GAP hoodie, and black Hey Dude shoes.

According to police, Al Shaun was expelled from school and left school before dismissal time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.