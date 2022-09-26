Cleveland Police asking for help locating missing 13-year-old girl

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police are asking for the public's help finding a 13-year-old girl named Carlaya Jones.

According to police, Carlaya was last seen in the 4500 block of Quincy Avenue.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 440-621-1234 or 911 if she's seen.

