Cleveland Division of Police asks for public's help in finding missing, endangered 12-year-old boy

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing Saturday.

Police said Jayden Reed was last seen on Friday when he left school at 9 a.m. from the 8200 block of Central Avenue and has not returned.

Jayden is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 90 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black coat with white paint on the sleeve.

Police said due to his age and circumstances, he is considered endangered.

He is also known to run away and was last reported missing on Jan. 21, police said.

If anyone knows of Jayden's whereabouts, call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234 or 216-623-5300.

