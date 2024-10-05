Cleveland Police Department searching for missing 13-year-old girl

The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl believed to be in the Cleveland area.

Police say Alaiya Smith went missing from the 13000 block of Coit Avenue.

She left her home around 4 p.m. Friday and may be in the area of Saint Clair Avenue and East 152nd Street, police said.

According to police, Alaiya is 5 feet 1 inch, weighs 190 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants and has a "heart" tattoo on her left hand.

She was previously reported missing but was eventually located and returned home.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Cleveland Division of Police at (216) 621-1234.

