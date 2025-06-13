Cleveland Police District 2 searching for missing 12 year-old boy

Cleveland Police District 2 is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen on June 9, according to police.

Cleveland Police said that Zayvon Harvey was reported missing from the area of West 28th Street.

Zayvon is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Johnson of the Second District at 216-623-2711.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.