Cleveland Police District 2 searching for missing endangered 15-year-old girl

Cleveland Police District 2 is asking for the public's help in finding a missing endangered 15-year-old girl.

Mariah Williams, 15, was last seen around the 2800 block of Division Avenue.

Williams is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 160 pounds. She has red hair at this time and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray jogging pants with white New Balance shoes.

"Anyone assisting Mariah with her delinquency will be charged criminally," Cleveland Police said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234 and Detective Zola at 216-623-2755.

"Your help does make a difference," police said.

