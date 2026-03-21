Cleveland Police First District searching for 3 missing endangered siblings

The Cleveland Police First District is asking for the public's help in finding three siblings who went missing earlier this month.

According to police, 16-year-old Ja'Voun Teller, 12-year-old Na'Laeah Teller and 9-year-old Ja'mohd Teller were last seen on March 5.

Ja'Voun is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Na'Laeah is described as 5 feet 1 inch, weighing 80 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Ja'mohd is described as 4 feet 5 inches, weighing 70 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Ja'Voun was last seen at James Ford Rhodes High School at 5100 Biddulph Rd. Na'Laeah and Ja'mohd were both last seen at Artemis Ward Elementary School at 4315 140th St.

Cleveland Police say all three children willingly left with their mother, who lost custody of them to the county.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the First District Detective Unit at (216) 623-5118 or (216) 621-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

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