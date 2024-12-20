Cleveland police looking for 13-year-old boy missing since Dec. 12

The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for 13-year-old Isiah Blake, who was reported missing on Dec. 12 and last seen in the 2600 block of East 76th Street.

Isiah is 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs between 95 and 115 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he may be near East 30th Street and Central Avenue, East 80th Street and Superior Avenue, or possibly in the Woodland area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Fifth District at 216-623-5500 or Det. Durbin at 216-623-2579.

