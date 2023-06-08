Cleveland Police looking for 13-year-old girl last seen May 31

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help locating a 13-year-old girl who was last seen May 31.

Mercedez Stovall is described by police as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Cleveland Police received a tip that she was last seen around Tower City.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-2755.

