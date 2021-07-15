Cleveland police looking for 13-year-old missing runaway

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for a 13-year-old male who has repeatedly run away this month and again last week.

The teen, Keith McDowell, was last seen at his home in the 2100 block of Kennard Road on July 8. He has been active on social media since his disappearance and family states he may have access to a car and be driving, according to police.

Anyone with any information about Keith's whereabouts is asked to call police at 216-621-1234 or dial 911.

