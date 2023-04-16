Cleveland Police looking for 15-year-old girl missing since April 9

The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for Malikah Nelson, 15, who was last seen April 9.

Nelson is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black hoodie with white writing and blue jeans when she was last seen near West 114th Street and Lorain Avenue.

Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to call Det. Markey at 216-623-5118, 216-623-2536 or police dispatch at 216-621-1234. You can also call 911.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.